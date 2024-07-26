Governor Issues Executive Order For Removal Of Homeless Encampments: Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered state officials to dismantle thousands of homeless encampments. The move comes on the heels of a recent Supreme Court decision that gave local and state governments more latitude to remove people from their streets. Read more from the Palm Springs Desert Sun, Los Angeles Times, and The Sacramento Bee.

Health Tech Company To Leave California: Verily, the Alphabet-owned health tech company, announced this week that its headquarters will move from South San Francisco to Dallas later this quarter. Read more from D Magazine.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.