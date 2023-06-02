State Senate Passes Bill Promising $25 Minimum Wage For Health Workers: Lawmakers in the California Senate advanced a union-supported bill this week that would raise the minimum wage for health care workers and support staffers to $25 an hour. Read more from the The Sacramento Bee.

New Report Finds Staggering Number Of Homeless Kids In OC: A new report this month on child homelessness in Orange County says there are approximately 30,000 children in Orange County who are considered homeless. The number eclipses the 23,000 estimated by the public school system, which defines homeless students as those who lack a fixed nighttime residence, and blows far past the last official county tally of 700. Read more from the Voice of OC. Keep scrolling for more on the housing crisis.

