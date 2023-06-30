During pregnancy, workers often face hazardous circumstances, including breathing toxic chemicals. On June 27, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act began requiring employers to provide “reasonable accommodations.” But the new law has a big hole: Not nearly enough is known about which chemical exposures are dangerous for pregnant workers. (Gina Jiménez, 7/1 )

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing . Note to readers: California Healthline's Daily Edition will not be published Monday and Tuesday in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday.

Think Twice Before Cooling Off In California Rivers: As temps heat up, the massive snowpack from an unusually wet winter is melting and feeding ice-cold water into the rivers. The National Weather Service issued a dire warning in California: “River water temperatures are DEADLY cold. Think twice before you jump into local rivers without a life jacket. It may be the last decision you ever make.” Read more from SF Gate .

Triple-Digit Weather Is Coming: A massive heat wave is arriving this weekend, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday. Much of the state will be affected, with the Central Valley feeling the heat the most. But wait, there's one more thing to worry about: sunbathing rattlesnakes . Read more from SF Gate and The New York Times .

Los Angeles Times: California's Slavery Reparations Plan: Eligibility, Payments And More California’s Reparations Task Force on Thursday released its final report, marking a milestone in the state’s historic effort to consider remedies for slavery. The task force has spent the last two years hearing testimony from academics, economists and other experts to gather evidence of the effects of slavery and to prove the ways in which government sanctioned policies continued to discriminate against Black people long after slavery was abolished. (Luna, 6/29)

Politico: California Slavery Reparations Task Force Sends Final Report To Uncertain Fate In Legislature A California task force Thursday presented its first-in-the-nation attempt to address the legacy of slavery to lawmakers who must decide whether to pursue a wide range of proposed remedies, including payments to descendants of enslaved people. The recommendations of the reparations task force, the product of months of research and public hearings, face an uncertain fate even in a Legislature with a Democratic supermajority and a governor supportive of the commission’s work. (White and Govindarao, 6/29)

Stat: Medical Leaders Decry Supreme Court Decision On Affirmative Action Medical leaders on Thursday reacted swiftly to the Supreme Court’s decision to severely restrict the use of race in college admissions, saying the ruling could reverse decades of progress toward diversifying the nation’s physician workforce — something seen as key to helping end the country’s widespread and deeply entrenched health disparities. “This ruling will make it even more difficult for the nation’s colleges and universities to help create future health experts and workers that reflect the diversity of our great nation. The health and wellbeing of Americans will suffer as a result,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement released almost immediately after the ruling, noting that people of color had been excluded from attending medical school and joining medical organizations for generations. “We need more health workers, especially those who look like and share the experiences of the people they serve,” the statement said. (McFarling, 6/29)

NBC News: Medical Schools Will Be Even Less Diverse After Affirmative Action Ruling, Experts Say The Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling will have far-reaching consequences for Black and Latino students hoping to attend medical school and, in turn, only worsen the health disparities among people of color across the country, experts said. After the high court’s ruling Thursday struck down affirmative action programs at the University of North Carolina and Harvard, many fear that medical and nursing schools and other professional institutions will no longer be able to foster diversity by considering race in their admissions processes. The decision will result in fewer Black physicians and more racial bias in the medical field, said Dr. Uché Blackstock, a physician who is the founder of Advancing Health Equity. (Adams, 6/29)

Stat: Supreme Court Strikes Down Use Of Affirmative Action, A Blow To Efforts To Diversify Medical Schools Overturning decades of precedent, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the use of affirmative action, ruling that it is unconstitutional for colleges, universities — and professional schools for law, medicine, and nursing — to consider race as one factor in deciding who they will admit. The decision comes as a blow to many in the field of medicine, which has been unable to appreciably increase the numbers of Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous doctors in recent decades. Many medical schools have turned to using race as one factor among many in admissions decisions to try to boost the numbers of students from underrepresented groups and help overcome obstacles to entry like MCAT testing that favor students from wealthier backgrounds. (McFarling, 6/29)

Bloomberg: Deaths Linked To Fentanyl Laced With Xylazine Soar, CDC Finds The danger from a little-known sedative that’s frequently combined with opioids exploded from 2018 to 2021 as deaths linked to the drug rose by 34 times. (Griffin, 6/30)

inewsource: San Diego Authorities Seize Record Amount Of Fentanyl In 2023 Authorities seized nearly 3,000 pounds of fentanyl in San Diego County between March and May, marking a 300% increase from the same time last year in an “unprecedented two-month fentanyl-enforcement surge” along the southwest border, officials announced last month. That means San Diego County, called an “epicenter” for fentanyl trafficking, could be dealing with more of the drug in local communities than ever before. (Mejías-Pascoe, 6/29)

San Francisco Chronicle: Gov. Gavin Newsom Doubles State Police In S.F. Fentanyl Crackdown Gov. Gavin Newsom will double the number of state police officers helping crack down on fentanyl dealing in San Francisco, he told The Chronicle on Wednesday. The move doubles down on an approach Newsom began in May, when he deployed California Highway Patrol officers to assist local police in the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods. (Bollag, 6/29)

CalMatters: A Texas City Shelters Nearly All Homeless Residents In One Place. It’s Turning Heads In California The Haven for Hope homeless shelter in San Antonio houses most of the Texas city’s unhoused population. Some California leaders admire its scale. (Kendall, 6/28)

Times Of San Diego: San Diego's First 'Safe Sleeping' Legal Camping Location For Homeless To Open Thursday San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced that the city’s first new Safe Sleeping program site in the Golden Hill neighborhood will open Thursday, offering legal camping for those experiencing homelessness. The city’s Central Operations Yard has a capacity to hold 136 tents, each in a space measuring 13 feet by 13 feet. The number of people at the site may be larger than 136, as each tent can accommodate two people and clients may have a partner or caretaker, officials said. (Ireland, 6/28)

Los Angeles Times: Homelessness Grows 10% In The City Of Los Angeles Homelessness continues to rise dramatically, increasing by 9% in Los Angeles County and 10% in the city of Los Angeles last year, a stark illustration of the challenges faced by officials trying to reduce the number of people living on the streets. Efforts to house people, which include hundreds of millions of dollars spent on shelter, permanent housing and outreach, have failed to stem the growth of street encampments, as reflected in the annual point-in-time count released Thursday by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. (Smith and Vives, 6/29)

Health Care and Pharmaceuticals

Los Angeles Times: Headspace Meditation App Company Lays Off 15% Of Employees

Mental health and meditation app company Headspace Health laid off 15% of its workers in its second round of job cuts since December amid a wave of layoffs that continues to sweep the tech industry and beyond. In an internal memo to employees Thursday morning, Chief Executive Russell Glass said the company had “underestimated” how much the current economic environment would affect consumer behavior but remained “committed to being cash-flow positive in 2024 so that we aren’t reliant on outside funding to serve our members.” (Ding, 6/29)

California Healthline: Need To Get Plan B Or An HIV Test Online? Facebook May Know About It

Looking for an at-home HIV test on CVS’ website is not as private an experience as one might think. An investigation by The Markup and KFF Health News found trackers on CVS.com telling some of the biggest social media and advertising platforms the products customers viewed. And CVS is not the only pharmacy sharing this kind of sensitive data. We found trackers collecting browsing- and purchase-related data on websites of 12 of the U.S.’ biggest drugstores, including grocery store chains with pharmacies, and sharing the sensitive information with companies like Meta (formerly Facebook); Google, through its advertising and analytics products; and Microsoft, through its search engine, Bing. (Tahir and Fondrie-Teitler, 6/30)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Dexcom's New Wearable Device To Help Diabetics Eat Right, Lose Weight

San Diego’s Dexcom, a maker of continuous glucose monitors, laid out plans for a new wearable device coming in 2024 for people with Type 2 diabetes who don’t need insulin — a move that could help bring wearable health monitors closer to the mainstream. (Freeman, 6/30)

CNN: CDC Approves RSV Vaccines For Older Adults, Expects Availability This Fall

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday gave the green light to two new RSV vaccines for older adults and expects them to be available in the fall. The endorsement from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky follows recommendations from the agency’s independent vaccine advisory committee and approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration. (McPhillips, 6/29)

The Wall Street Journal: New $2.9 Million Gene Therapy Promises To Remake Hemophilia Treatment

The FDA approved the new gene therapy, called Roctavian and made by BioMarin Pharmaceutical, for adults with a severe form of the disease. Roctavian is infused just once. Priced at $2.9 million, the drug now ranks among the most expensive in the world. But the price is in line with the cost of other new gene therapies, a groundbreaking type of treatment that replaces a missing or faulty gene. (Hopkins, 6/29)

AP: Cheaper Competition For Humira Is Hitting The Market, But Savings Will Depend On Your Insurance

Patients who take the autoimmune disease treatment Humira may see some price relief when several lower-cost, biosimilar versions of the AbbVie drug reach the U.S. market in July. But lower pharmacy bills may not happen right away — or at all — for some patients. That’ll depend largely on your insurance coverage. Here’s a closer look. (Murphy, 6/29)

NPR: Hepatitis C Treatment Underused Because Of High Cost And Insurance Restrictions

Ten years ago, safe and effective treatments for hepatitis C became available. These pills are easy-to-take oral antivirals with few side effects. They cure 95% of patients who take them. The treatments are also expensive, coming in at $20 to 25,000 dollars a course. (Huang, 6/29)