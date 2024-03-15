Child In Stanislaus County Infected With Measles: Stanislaus County health officials are investigating a measles case in an unvaccinated child who had traveled outside the country last month and returned with the infection. Read more from The Modesto Bee.

Riverside County Leads Way On Prosecuting Fentanyl Suppliers: Few places are as aggressive as Riverside County in prosecuting people who supply fatal doses of fentanyl. Since late 2021, the Riverside County district attorney has charged 34 suspected fentanyl suppliers with murder. Read more from The New York Times.

