800 Nurses Planning To Strike In Fremont: Members of California Nurses Association/National Nurses United are planning to hold a 24-hour strike from May 1-2 at Washington Hospital Healthcare System in Fremont. Read more from Becker's Hospital Review.

We Still Don't Have Enough Staff, San Francisco Nurses Warn: Amid contentious contract negotiations, nurses employed by the city are once again raising the alarm over what they say are unsafe working conditions. “Unstaffed shifts are not just inconvenient,” said one nurse at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. “They’re scary, unsafe, lonely, and mentally exhausting.” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.