California Orders Insurers To Waive Out-Of-Pocket Costs For Coronavirus Testing Amid Concerns Price Would Deter People: The California Department of Insurance and Department of Managed Health Care ordered all full-service commercial and Medi-Cal plans to “immediately reduce cost-sharing — including, but not limited to, co-pays, deductibles or coinsurance — to zero for all medically necessary screening and testing for COVID-19, including hospital, emergency department, urgent care and provider office visits where the purpose of the visit is to be screened and/or tested for COVID-19.” About 9% of the U.S. population, and 7% in California, lacked health insurance in 2018, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. However, many people with private insurance have large deductibles. “If you have a $7,000 deductible and don’t have $7,000, you are essentially uninsured,” said Jennifer Tolbert, the foundation’s director of state health reform. “That’s a problem when you are trying to address a crisis like this.” Read more from Kathleen Pender of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Test Kits Flown Out To Quarantined Cruise Passengers As Some Wonder If Ship Will Be Doomed To Become Floating Petri Dish: Military helicopters delivered testing kits Thursday to a cruise ship being held off the coast of California, as officials in Washington faced angry questions about whether the vessel is set to become the latest breeding ground for the deadly novel coronavirus. The Grand Princess, which was returning to San Francisco after a two-week cruise to Hawaii, remained offshore and in limbo at the request of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). About 100 people were expected to be tested, among them 11 passengers and 10 crew members who have shown potential signs of covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. Results were expected Friday. Read more from Reed Albergotti, Hannah Sampson and Brady Dennis of The Washington Post.

In related news from the Los Angeles Times: Neighbors Of First Californian To Die From Coronavirus Anxiously Await Word. ‘That’s Close To Home’

‘If Nurses Aren’t Safe, Then Really Our Community Isn’t Safe’: In the fight against the coronavirus, nurses play a critical role, but some on the front lines in the hardest-hit areas in the United States say they fear that their health is not being made a priority. Nurses in California said they have had to beg for N95 masks, which are thicker than surgical masks and block out much smaller particles, and have faced ridicule from colleagues when expressing concerns about catching the highly contagious virus. Some have complained about being pulled out of quarantine early to treat patients because of staff shortages. Meanwhile, a quarantined nurse in a northern California facility said Thursday that they have not been tested for coronavirus due to issues with the federal government’s bureaucratic roadblocks. Read more from Farah Stockman and Mike Baker of The New York Times, Rebecca Klar of The Hill, and Anna Bauman of the San Francisco Chronicle.

