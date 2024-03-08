Why Is The Prop. 1 Vote So Close?: Days after the election, Californians still don’t know whether Proposition 1, the mental health bond measure, will become law. On Thursday, vote tallies showed Prop. 1 winning by a single percentage point. The close race has many Californians scratching their heads. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Chula Vista Hospital To Stop Delivering Babies: Scripps Health notified workers Thursday that it plans to cease labor and delivery operations at its Chula Vista hospital and instead refer deliveries to its sister facility in Hillcrest. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

