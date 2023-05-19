Feinstein Sicker Than Public Was Told: Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office said Thursday that she is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a complication from the shingles virus that can paralyze part of the face, and that she contracted encephalitis while recovering from the virus earlier this year. Read more from AP, the San Francisco Chronicle, and Los Angeles Times.

Pelosi's Daughter Is Feinstein’s Caregiver: A quiet caretaking arrangement has raised eyebrows. Read more from Politico and the San Francisco Chronicle.

Deadline Extended For Laguna Honda Nursing Home: San Francisco’s publicly operated Laguna Honda nursing home won a new reprieve Thursday in its bid to stay open and avoid evicting hundreds of frail residents. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and KQED.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.