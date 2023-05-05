New Covid Strain ‘Arcturus’ Detected In California: The XBB.1.16 strain — dubbed “Arcturus” by some online — was added to the World Health Organization’s list of variants of interest in April, and has been detected in California, according to wastewater surveillance systems. Read more from KQED.

Department of Cannabis Control Investigates Worker Mistreatment: Acknowledging growing concern over the mistreatment of cannabis workers, California regulators have quietly assembled a team to pursue labor exploitation in the state’s burgeoning weed industry. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

