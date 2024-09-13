Poverty Has Gotten Worse In California: The state’s overall poverty rate soared to 18.9% in 2023, according to research released this week by the California Budget & Policy Center. That’s up from 16.4% in 2022, but more significantly, it’s a staggering jump from the 11.0% rate that the center’s researchers had recorded in 2021. Read more from Capital & Main.

San Jose Clears The Way For New KP Hospital: San Jose’s planning commission has given Kaiser Permanente the green light to redevelop its medical campus and build a state-of-the-art hospital more than twice the size of its current one. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

