Anger Builds Over Covid Vaccine Confusion: Trying to get a routine shot has been anything but. A 70-year-old retiree from Long Beach said it has been frustratingly difficult to get a covid vaccine on time this year because of how the Trump administration has effectively postponed delivery of the shots and made it harder for people to get them. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and the VC Star.

LA Weighs Maximum Temperature Threshold For Rentals: Los Angeles landlords may soon be required to keep rental units cool — or at least make it possible for tenants to do so. A measure introduced Wednesday in the Los Angeles City Council directs officials to draft language requiring landlords to provide a way to keep their rental units at 82 degrees or below. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.



