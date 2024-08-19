Another Case Of Flea-Borne Typhus In Orange County: Health officials are urging residents to keep their pets, bodies, and homes flea-free after a human case of flea-borne typhus was detected in Fountain Valley this month. It’s the fifth human case in Orange County this year. Read more from the Daily Pilot.

Fresno Bans Sitting Or Sleeping In Public: Fresno has joined a growing list of California cities banning people from sitting, sleeping, and lying in public spaces. Anyone found in violation of the policy, which starts Sept. 15, will face a fine of up to $1,000 or 1 year in jail. Unhoused residents and advocates said it would only create a “revolving door” at homeless shelters. Read more from KVPR.

