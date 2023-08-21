Californians Face Multiple Health Threats After Hilary Roars Through State: Tropical Storm Hilary struck Southern California on Sunday, causing flooding, downed trees, road closures, and power outages, which officials warned could be “prolonged.” More flash flooding and mudslides were possible, forecasters said. Also on Sunday, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled the Ojai area. The Red Cross opened overnight storm shelters for those forced from their homes. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune, NBC News, Los Angeles Times, Times of San Diego and CBS News.

Garfield Nurses Go On Strike: Nurses launched a 10-day strike Friday at Garfield Medical Center in Monterey Park, accusing hospital management of failing to address staff shortages, substandard equipment, and inadequate safeguards to protect nurses from violent attacks. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.