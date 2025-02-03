Hazardous Fire Debris Brought To Different Neighborhood For Sorting: As crews clean up after the Los Angeles wildfires, some city officials and residents are opposing the designation of Lario Park in Irwindale as a site to process hazardous waste. Read more from AP. Scroll down for more on the wildfires.

SD County Medical Providers Brace For Immigration Raids: Sharp HealthCare and Scripps Health sent notices to employees Thursday providing guidance about how front-line workers should respond if federal agents arrive demanding to know the immigration status of patients. UC San Diego Health and Kaiser Permanente also gave statements Friday. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

