Monterey Park Honors Victims Of Ballroom Shooting: The city of Monterey Park held a candlelight vigil Sunday night to remember the 11 people killed in the Jan. 21, 2023, mass shooting at Star Dance Studio and to demand stricter gun laws. “We know all 11 people. We stopped dancing for several months," James Shen said of himself and his wife. "Then we thought the best way to keep them in our mind is [to] start dancing again." Read more from Fox11 Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times, and Time.

Also —

Man Who Stopped Gunman Says Life Has Done 'A Complete 180'

Nearly One Year After Half Moon Bay Shooting, Farmworkers’ Struggles Drag On: The slayings of seven people at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay on Jan. 23, 2023, brought renewed attention to the living and working conditions of California’s farmworkers. But what has changed since then? Read more from KQED and Bay Area News Group.

