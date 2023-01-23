→ The LA Daily News explains how to contribute to GoFundMe accounts for the victims and their families. → ABC7 reports on how to get mental health support at the Langley Senior Citizen Center on Emerson Avenue, which has been turned into a crisis response center. → The Los Angeles Times explains how to improve your safety and mind-set while in public after a mass shooting.

The Washington Post: Physical Attacks Track Spikes In Hate Speech On Twitter, Researchers Say Online researchers say that physical attacks in the United States have been tracking with Twitter spikes in some categories of hate speech, notably anti-semitic and anti-gay slurs and rhetoric. New research to be released later this month by the misinformation tracker Network Contagion Research Institute suggests a connection between real-world incidents and variations of the word “groomer,” often aimed at gays and suggesting that they are adults bent on seducing children. Although polls indicate a significant minority of the population believes otherwise, gay people are not more likely to be predators than straight people. (Menn, 1/22)

LA Daily News: ‘My Heart Is Broken’: Lawmakers Swiftly Respond To Monterey Park Mass Shooting “This shooting in my hometown of Monterey Park has torn a hole through all of our hearts. My thoughts and condolences go to the victims of this horrific crime, and to their families and loved ones who woke up this morning to the worst news imaginable,” said Rep. Judy Chu, D-Pasadena, whose district includes the city. “I can’t even comprehend the pain and suffering they are going through. (Carter and Schallhorn, 1/22)

The White House: Statement From President Joe Biden On The Shooting In Monterey Park, California The White House issues a statement expressing its grief over the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. (1/22)

The Washington Post: California’s Strict Gun Laws Don't Eliminate Violence, But They Have Helped California has a reputation as a tough place to buy a gun. It’s home to mandatory waiting periods and background checks for firearms purchases. It bans so-called military-style assault weapons, one of just eight states, plus D.C., with such a law. And in 2016, it became one of the first states to pass a red-flag law, which allows authorities to remove firearms from someone believed to be a danger to themselves or others. ... But Saturday night’s horrific mass killing at a Monterey Park dance hall shows how the state’s strict gun laws are incapable of fully preventing gun violence in a country where gun ownership is widely considered a constitutionally protected right, firearms move freely between states with vastly different regulations and gun-control measures are dotted with exceptions. (Wilson and Frankel, 1/22)

Los Angeles Times: Lunar New Year Massacre Raises Fears Of Anti-Asian Hate Even As Detectives Seek Motive Asked whether the case was being investigated as a hate crime, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said: “Everything is on the table. ... Who walks into a dance hall and guns down 20 people?” (Lin II, Truong, Lin, Wick and Mejia, 1/22)

The Washington Post: Safe Haven For Asian Immigrants Now Shares In Tragedy Of Gun Violence The man who carried out the Saturday night shooting has been identified as Huu Can Tran, a 72-year-old old man of Asian descent. He was found dead on Sunday behind the wheel of a white van, and his motive remains unclear. But in the cool winter light of day, this city of about 60,000 people has turned sharply from a venue for celebration to one of grief, from suburban calm to frightening revelation. Despite its remove from Los Angeles County’s more violent neighborhoods, Monterey Park is just as vulnerable to gun violence in a state that has tried more than most to corral it with laws and regulations, many of its fearful residents said in the aftermath. Investigators are still determining if its ethnic character played any role in the attack, city and regional officials said. (Wilson, Thebault and Guo, 1/22)

The New York Times: A Coder Wrested a Pistol From the Gunman’s Hands, Preventing Greater Tragedy Saturday night was winding down at the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, with less than a half-hour to go until closing. There were three people left on the spacious dance floor. Brandon Tsay, the third-generation operator of the family-run dance hall in Alhambra, was in the office off the lobby, watching the ballroom, when he heard the front doors swing closed and a strange clang that sounded like metallic objects hitting one another. He turned around to see a semiautomatic assault pistol pointed at him. (Kim, 1/23)

Abortion

San Francisco Chronicle: Dueling Rallies On Abortion Highlight Tensions On Roe V. Wade’s 50th Anniversary

The 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade prompted a tense standoff at San Francisco’s Civic Center on Saturday afternoon, as demonstrators on both sides of the abortion debate attempted to shout over one another, separated by a phalanx of police officers. Thousands had gathered for the annual Walk for Life West Coast march in San Francisco, an antiabortion rally set to the date of the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that granted women nationwide the right to terminate a pregnancy. (Swan, 1/21)

Los Angeles Daily News: Southern California Demonstrators Rally For Abortion Rights On Roe Ruling Anniversary

Hundreds gathered at Victory Park in Long Beach — many clad in pink and carrying signs supporting the right to legal abortions — on Sunday, Jan. 22, 50 years to the day after the original Roe v. Wade ruling and seven months after the Supreme Court’s current iteration reversed course, returning abortion rights to the states. (Merino, 1/22)

Napa Valley Register: Abortion Rights Supporters Organizing Bigger Than Roe Rally Sunday In Napa

Various groups supporting abortion rights are staging a rally Sunday afternoon in downtown Napa as part of Bigger than Roe, a series of demonstrations and marches this weekend marking the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. (1/22)

The New York Times: Women’s March Holds Nationwide Rallies On 50th Anniversary Of Roe

With signs declaring “Abortion Is Health Care” and chants about fighting back, activists in dozens of cities nationwide rallied in support of abortion rights on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that was overturned by the Supreme Court, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. (Russell and Sasani, 1/23)

Reuters: Abortion Opponents Call For Stricter Bans At First Post-Roe Washington March

Rally-goers said they wanted to see abortion banned in every state, at every stage of pregnancy. Some held signs that read, "I demand protection at conception" and "abortion is genocide." "I believe that, just like we wouldn't want to murder anybody out here, we wouldn't want to see any of these lives hurt or lost," said Rob McNutt, a pastor affiliated with a crisis pregnancy center in Maryland. "Life begins at conception," said Kathleen Stahl, a 60-year-old nurse from Washington, D.C., who works in maternal and child health. (Borter, 1/20)

Axios: Roe's 50th Anniversary: Where The Abortion Fight Goes Now

Both sides in the abortion fight are trying to claim symbolic high ground on Sunday's 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade while looking ahead to a new phase that will be largely fought in state capitals and the courts. (Gonzalez, 1/22)

The 19th: Post-Roe March For Life Showed Anti-Abortion Activists Are Far From Done

The March for Life, an annual mega-gathering of anti-abortion activists in Washington, D.C., started out as a protest of the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade. On Friday — ahead of the 50th anniversary of Roe, which was overturned last year — the March for Life carried on as a celebration and put on display that the goals of the nation’s anti-abortion movement go far beyond the end of a federal right to abortion. (Barclay, 1/20)

The 19th: Roe V. Wade Anniversary: How Abortion Access Has Changed

Few people could predict precisely what would happen if and when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the seminal 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to an abortion. But what was clear — even months before the court did so this past summer — was that gutting the 49-and-a-half-year-old precedent would unleash legal chaos and uncertainty. (Luthra, 1/20)

Fox News: Biden Issues Memorandum To Protect Access To Abortion Pills

President Biden issued a presidential memorandum Sunday on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade in an effort to protect access to abortion pills across the country. Vice President Kamala Harris made the announcement during her remarks in Florida as she spoke on the administration's efforts to expand abortion rights. "Members of our Cabinet and our administration are now directed as of the president's order to identify barriers to access to prescription medication and to recommend actions to make sure that doctors can legally prescribe, that pharmacies can dispense and that women can secure safe and effective medication," Harris said during her remarks in Tallahassee, Florida. (Chi-Sing, 1/22)

Bloomberg: White House Will Protect Abortion Pill Access, Harris Says

Harris spoke in Florida, a likely battleground state in the 2024 presidential race, and more specifically in Tallahassee, the capital, where Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure banning abortion after 15 weeks. DeSantis is considered a leading candidate for the Republican nomination — and Biden has said he intends to seek a second term. (Jacobs, 1/22)