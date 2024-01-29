Long Beach Naval Shipyard Workers Might Not Know They Were Exposed To Carcinogens: Tens of thousands of veterans who worked at the Long Beach Naval Shipyard in California for decades may have been exposed to cancer-causing radioactive materials and still do not know because there is no mechanism in place to notify veterans of possible exposures after a base is no longer operational. Read more from NBC News.

Backlash Grows Over California’s New Covid Guidelines: Dr. Steven Deeks, a professor of medicine at UCSF, highlighted the lingering threat of long covid. “Long covid is real, and although all the signs suggest it is less common now than it was back in the beginning, it has not gone away.” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, and CIDRAP.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.