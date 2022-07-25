First California Child With Monkeypox Reported: Public health officials announced Friday the first cases of monkeypox in children in the United States, including one toddler living in California and an infant living in another state. Read more from Los Angeles Times and CNN.

San Diego Wastewater Shows Large Covid Increase: San Diego’s latest wastewater numbers show that the region is experiencing a massive increase in coronavirus transmission driven by BA.5, the subvariant now causing concern worldwide. Read more from San Diego Union Tribune.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news,

read KHN's Morning Briefing.