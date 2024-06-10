A nursing home in Colorado had 75 minutes to prepare for a power outage that lasted 28 hours. Such public safety power shut-offs are being used more often as a fire prevention tool, but not all health facilities are prepared. (Kate Ruder, 6/11 )

How Many People Cross The San Diego Border Only To Be Homeless? Researchers have repeatedly found that having a high cost of living is the primary driver of homelessness, and the vast majority of people living outside have year after year reported losing a place to stay within the county. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune .

California Recognized For Best Maternity Hospitals In US: Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals are recognized as among the best in the United States for providing exceptional care to parents and their newborns, according to Newsweek magazine’s list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2024. Read more from the Vallejo Times Herald .

NPR: Multiple Death Counts For Climate-Related Disasters Despite the growing danger from climate-driven disasters, there is no single, reliable count of who is dying as a result of extreme weather in the United States. For any given weather disaster, multiple government agencies publish independent — and often widely differing — death counts. (Hersher and Borunda, 6/10)

Los Angeles Blade: Boys & Girls Club Of Malibu Is Raising Mental Health Awareness The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu (BGCM) are taking a steps towards addressing youth suicide with the “1 in 5” campaign, a youth-led initiative to raise awareness about mental health. In light of research indicating that 20% (one in five) of teens seriously contemplate committing suicide and 9% have attempted it, BGCM members are determined to combat this pressing issue through their new thought-provoking clothing line. (Haddad, 6/9)

San Francisco Chronicle: Bay Area Doctors Aim To Mitigate Toxic Stress In Children And Parents As a veteran Bay Area OB-GYN, Dr. Carey Watson is often a sounding board for the stressors her patients face during pregnancy, a time that’s perhaps more critical for their health and the health of their future child than any other. One patient recently shared that her family’s only car had just been totaled, leaving them struggling to get around. Another patient confided that the father of her baby had been incarcerated again. Watson learns these intimate details because she asks all her pregnant patients whether they’ve experienced childhood trauma, and whether they have social support and other tools to build resilience against stress — whether it’s rooted in trauma, household dysfunction or other hardships. (Ho, 6/10)

AP: Rural Pharmacies Fill A Health Care Gap In The US. Owners Say It's Getting Harder To Stay Open Basin Pharmacy fills more than prescriptions in rural northern Wyoming. It’s also the key health care access point for the town of about 1,300 people and the surrounding area. The storage room contains things that people rely on to survive, such as a dozen boxes of food for patients who must eat through tubes. The pharmacy fills prescriptions in bulk for the county jail, state retirement center and youth group homes. Some patients come from Jackson, five hours away by car, for the specialized services. (Shastri, 6/7)

Modesto Bee: Modesto Hospital Shaken By California Probe Into Anesthesia Providers. What To Know Doctors Medical Center of Modesto is starting to recover after it was knocked off-balance by a California Department of Public Health survey focused on anesthesia services. But as more surgeries resume, the hospital has decisions to make about staffing operating rooms with anesthesiologists and midlevel providers called certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs). (Carlson, 6/10)

Axios: Democratic-Leaning Doctors Flex Political Muscle Over Abortion Restrictions The wave of state abortion restrictions that began after the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade in 2022 has led Democratic-leaning doctors to become an organizing and political force against such laws. Doctors driving the backlash say many of the new state laws jeopardize patients' health and restrict their ability to practice medicine. (Goldman, 6/9)

Los Angeles Times: Nevada, Arizona Follow California's Abortion Ballot Measure Strategy Nevada organizers last month celebrated a flood of voter signatures in support of placing a measure ensuring abortion rights on the November ballot. But their work isn’t over — not even close. Nevada is among about a dozen states where abortion activists are working to put the protection of reproductive rights into voters’ hands, as California did two years ago. But unlike in liberal California, organizers in some of those states must navigate a patchwork of onerous bureaucratic hurdles and overcome hostile political opposition. (Mays, 6/10)

CIDRAP: Study Shows No Link Between Stillbirths, COVID-19 Vaccines A new study from Yale researchers in Obstetrics and Gynecology shows no link between stillbirth and COVID-19 vaccines. Moreover, pregnant women who had received COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy were at a decreased risk of preterm birth. The authors say the findings should offer further reassurance that COVID-19 vaccination is safe and useful in pregnancy. (Soucheray, 6/7)

USA Today: New COVID Variant KP.3 Is On The Rise: Here's What To Know The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that a new COVID variant, the KP.3 variant, is rising to dominance across the United States. For the two-week period starting on May 26 and ending on June 8, the government agency data shows that KP.3 accounts for 25% of COVID cases in the U.S. and is now the dominant variant. This knocks down previous frontrunner, the JN.1 variant, which spread globally last winter, and now makes up 22.5% of cases. (Forbes, 6/8)

Modern Healthcare: DOJ Motion To Toss Humana Medicare Advantage Lawsuit Denied A federal judge Friday denied a motion by the federal government to dismiss a legal challenge seeking to block updated Medicare Advantage auditing standards. Humana, the second-largest Medicare Advantage insurer by membership, sued the Health and Human Services Department in September 2023 over a regulation announced by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services earlier that year. (Tepper, 6/7)

The Hill: Minority Groups' Uninsured Rates Plummeted Under Affordable Care Act: Research Uninsured rates among minority groups in the U.S. plunged between 2010 and 2022, according to reports released Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The increase in the number of insured people points to the impact of the Affordable Care Act, former President Obama’s signature health law. (Maher, 6/7)

Housing Issues

Voice of San Diego: Inside The City’s Mega Shelter Plan – And Concerns About It

If the city moves forward with its largest ever long-term shelter, the city’s point person on homelessness is adamant it won’t look like a typical shelter. Sarah Jarman, who leads the city’s homelessness department, envisions ample outdoor space, artwork and other amenities that she hopes can make the warehouse at Kettner Boulevard and Vine Street an inviting space. Jarman and her team also want to provide onsite medical, dental and behavioral health services. (Halverstadt, 6/10)

Los Angeles Times: Hundreds Of Children Live On Skid Row. Can L.A. Do More For Them?

Skid Row, if it must be said, is not a place for children. And yet there are more than 100 families living there now, with more than 200 children. The large majority stay at the mission — a privately funded shelter that is the only one in the neighborhood that accepts families. A smaller number live in tents, often on Towne Avenue, which has become the place of last resort for families that have run out of options. Advocates say they believe the number of children in the neighborhood isn’t going down any time soon, as families in desperate need of shelter confront a city with insufficient options. And some are asking whether there are immediate steps that city and other officials should take to improve the quality of life for children on Skid Row as long as they remain. (Esquivel, 6/10)

Los Angeles Times: Sacramento Homeless Count Shows 29% Drop, But Accuracy Questioned

Sacramento officials were elated this week when the results of a biennial point-in-time count showed that the observed local homeless population had declined by a whopping 29% — the biggest decrease city and county leaders had seen in more than a decade. Although homelessness in the region is still higher than it was five years ago, the county’s homeless population plunged from 9,278 in 2022 to 6,615. The region also saw a 41% decline in the number of people living outside in tents and makeshift shelters, from 6,664 to 3,944. (Vives, 6/8)