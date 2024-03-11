A pill form of an effective drug for postpartum depression hit the market in December, but most insurers do not yet have a policy on when or whether they will pay for it. The hurdles to obtain its predecessor medication have advocates worried. (April Dembosky, KQED, 3/11 )

Attorney General Rob Bonta has thrown his weight behind state Sen. Monique Limón’s legislation to bar unpaid medical bills from showing up on consumer credit reports. If passed, California would join just a few other states with such protections. (Molly Castle Work, 3/11 )

Sacramento Homeless Camp Experiment Is A Failure, Many Say : Camp Resolution was a first-of-its-kind deal, allowing the camp to govern itself without city interference. A year later, residents complain they feel forgotten, and the county district attorney wants the camp cleared over public safety concerns. Read more from CalMatters .

4 Years After Pandemic Officially Began, Many Californians Are ‘Boomeranging’: Tens of thousands of people moved out of California during the pandemic, many searching for more lenient places to live, such as Texas. Now, many are moving back — here's why. Read more from Bay Area News Group . Scroll down for more news on the pandemic anniversary.

Sacramento Bee: How Sacramento Community Barbershop Helps With Mental Health Brothers Marichal and Rodney Brown follow in their father’s footsteps at their HAIRitage barbershop on Sacramento’s Broadway. Earlie D. Brown was a certified master barber in their Bay Area hometown who counted San Francisco Giants’ players among his clientele — he even named son Marichal for family hero and Giants’ Hall of Fame pitcher Juan Marichal. But their father’s shop was much more than a haircut and a shave. It was also a sanctuary with Earlie, known as a trusted ear. His shop featured a back room where he would sit with customers who wanted a more private conversation. (Smith, 3/11)

Bay Area News Group: Students’ Mental Health Challenges Persist — Bay Area Schools Are Doing Something About It Nearly 30% of teenagers experience episodes of poor mental health each month, and more than 40% have persistent feelings of sadness, according to a decade-long survey by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention released in 2021. (Poukish, 3/9)

The New York Times: California’s Ballot Measure on Mental Health Care Still Isn’t Decided. Why? Proposition 1 was expected to be widely approved, but the vote is close. Here’s what the measure is and what’s at stake. (Hubler, 3/10)

The New York Times: A.L.S. Drug Relyvrio Fails Clinical Trial And May Be Withdrawn From The Market One of the few treatments the Food and Drug Administration has approved for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis has failed a large clinical trial, and its manufacturer said Friday that it was considering whether to withdraw it from the market. The medication, called Relyvrio, was approved less than two years ago, despite questions about its effectiveness in treating the severe neurological disorder. (Belluck, 3/8)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Is San Diego County Getting Its Fair Share Of Medi-Cal Reimbursements? After an initial discussion with medical providers in San Diego County, Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer says she is convinced that the region is leaving Medi-Cal reimbursement on the table, and that’s money that could be used to improve the reimbursement rates that fund care for nearly 1 million San Diego County residents. (Sisson, 3/11)

KSBY: Sutter Health Acquires 2 Radiation Oncology Centers On The Central Coast Sutter Health recently purchased five GenesisCare radiation oncology centers, including two right here on the Central Coast. The radiation centers are located in San Luis Obispo and Templeton. The health care company purchased three more centers in Modesto, Santa Cruz and Stockton. (3/9)

Politico: HHS Wants UnitedHealth To Take Responsibility After Cyberattack HHS told health care leaders Sunday that the agency is urging UnitedHealth Group to take responsibility for the impact of a massive cyberattack that has delayed provider payments. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote to the health care industry Sunday after lawmakers called on federal officials to do more to quickly get payments to impacted providers. In his response, Becerra defended HHS’ actions following the attack and said officials are now “asking private sector leaders across the health care industry — especially other payers — to meet the moment.” (Cirruzzo, 3/10)

The New York Times: With Cyberattack Fix Weeks Away, Health Providers Slam United More than two weeks after a cyberattack, financially strapped doctors, hospitals and medical providers on Friday sharply criticized UnitedHealth Group’s latest estimate that it would take weeks longer to fully restore a digital network that funnels hundreds of millions of dollars in insurance payments every day. UnitedHealth said that it would be at least two weeks more to test and establish a steady flow of payments for bills that have mounted since hackers effectively shut down Change Healthcare. (Abelson and Creswell, 3/8)

Axios: Health Care Providers Losing Up To $1B A Day From Cyberattack Disruptions from the Change Healthcare cyberattack are costing health providers as much as $1 billion a day and creating enough of a drag to depress first-quarter earnings, analysts and industry officials say. (Reed, 3/11)

Stat: Medicare Announces Loan Program To Aid Providers Affected By Change Cyberattack Medicare announced on Saturday that it will make advance payments available to physician groups, hospitals, and other health care facilities as part of its response to the February 21 Change Healthcare cyberattack. (Trang, 3/10)

Covid-19 Pandemic

Los Angeles Times: More Parents Are Delaying Kids’ Vaccines, Posing Risk To Toddlers

As measles cases pop up across the country this winter — including several in California — one group of children is stirring deep concerns among pediatricians: the babies and toddlers of vaccine-hesitant parents who are delaying their child’s measles-mumps-rubella shots. Pediatricians across the state say they have seen a sharp increase recently in the number of parents with concerns about routine childhood vaccinations who are demanding their own inoculation schedules for their babies, creating a worrisome pool of very young children who may be at risk of contracting measles, a potentially deadly yet preventable disease. (Gold, 3/11)

The Hill: Trump’s Vaccine Rhetoric Sends Chills Through Public Health Circles

Public health advocates are watching in growing alarm as former President Trump increasingly embraces the anti-vaccine movement. “I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate,” Trump said in a recent campaign rally in Richmond, Va. It’s a line Trump has repeated, and his campaign said he is only referring to school COVID-19 vaccine mandates — but that hasn’t eased fears that the GOP leader could accelerate already worrying trends of declining child vaccination. (Weixel, 3/9)

Axios: The Day Everything Changed

A new chapter in global history — the pandemic era — came crashing into existence four years ago today. It's pretty rare to be able to point to a single day that transformed the whole world. But March 11, 2020, is one of those days. (Baker, 3/11)

ABC News: On 4-Year Anniversary Of The WHO Declaring COVID A Pandemic, A Look At The Virus By The Numbers

Monday marks the 4-year anniversary of the WHO declaring the COVID global outbreak to be a pandemic. Since the pandemic began, more than 1.18 million Americans have died from COVID-19, according to CDC data. The U.S. crossed the 1 million mark on May 12, 2022. Here's a look at the virus in the U.S. by the numbers. (Kekatos, 3/11)

CIDRAP: SARS-CoV-2 RNA Can Persist In Blood, Tissue, May Play Role In Long COVID, Research Suggests

SARS-CoV-2 viral fragments can remain in blood and tissue for more than a year after infection, which researchers at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) say could contribute to long COVID. In two studies, the researchers found SARS-CoV-2 RNA in the blood for up to 14 months post-infection and for more than 2 years in connective-tissue samples from 171 COVID-19 survivors without evidence of reinfection. (Van Beusekom, 3/8)