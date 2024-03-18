With Prop. 1 Undecided, Governor Delays Speech: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has postponed his annual State of the State address from Monday to an unknown date as the fate of his hallmark mental health proposition hangs in the balance. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

In related news —

Was Your Prop. 1 Ballot Rejected? Newsom Wants It Counted: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s federal PAC, Campaign for Democracy, is looking for volunteers to reach out to Democrats who have had their ballots rejected — for reasons like forgetting to include a signature — in an effort to get their ballots counted. Read more from Politico.

