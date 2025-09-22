San Francisco Sees Worrisome Trend In HIV Cases: San Francisco reported 146 new HIV cases in 2024, a 4.3% increase from the 140 new cases in 2023. The rise was especially notable among Black people, among whom cases climbed from 27 in 2023 to 40 last year, and cisgender women, who saw a jump from 14 cases in 2023 to 26 last year. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and The Bay Area Reporter.

Berkeley Homelessness Program Needs Cash Infusion: Berkeley’s Homeless Response Team staff say they’re prepared to implement transparency and data-keeping recommendations made by the city auditor, but bigger financial problems loom. City staff say they need at least $9 million “just to keep the lights on” for existing programs. Read more from the Bay Area News Group.

