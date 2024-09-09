‘California’s Dr. Fauci’ Is Stepping Down: Mark Ghaly, who had a leading role in California’s handling of covid-19, is stepping down as the state’s health and human services secretary. He will be replaced by Kim Johnson, the director of the California Department of Social Services. Read more from Politico, The Sacramento Bee, and CalMatters.

VA Must Build Houses For Homeless LA Vets With Access To Close Medical Care: A judge determined prime land should be returned to Veterans Affairs so that it can be used for its intended purpose: helping veterans. Read more from CNN. Scroll down for more about veterans' health.

