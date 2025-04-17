Fatal Drug Overdoses Rise in San Francisco: Accidental drug overdose deaths in San Francisco rose for the fourth straight month after showing a promising decline last year, according to preliminary figures released Wednesday by the Office of the Medical Examiner. Sixty-five people fatally overdosed in March, bringing the monthly average to 64 over the past three months. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

In related news —

Emergency Dispatchers Now Have A Place To Decompress: The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management has opened a wellness room for its dispatchers. The room has massage chairs, a couch, and books. "When you're taking the emergency calls back to back, it takes a toll on you," said Cathy Osorio, a dispatcher for about 20 years. Read more from CBS San Francisco.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.