State Reconsidering Who Is Eligible For Medi-Cal: About 15.5 million Californians — including over 150,000 people across the Bay Area — will have their Medi-Cal eligibility reconsidered. As of June, 21% of Medi-Cal recipients in California — or approximately 225,000 people — have lost coverage as a result of the redetermination process, according to the California Department of Health Care Services. Read more from CBS/Bay City News Service.

Definition Of ‘Abuse’ Includes Emotional And Financial Assault, California Court Says: California’s domestic-violence law defines “abuse” broadly to include acts that “destroy ... mental or emotional calm” and also actions intended to “control, regulate, and monitor a spouse’s finances, economic resources, movements, and access to communications,” the Fourth District Court of Appeal in Riverside said in a ruling published Wednesday as a precedent for future cases. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

