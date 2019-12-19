Good morning! In a long-awaited decision on the health law, federal appeals court judges ruled that the individual mandate is unconstitutional. But the judges kicked the case, which is being led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, back to the lower courts for more review about the severability of the provision. Read more on the below, but first here are you top California health stories of the day.

Newsom Takes Little Step Toward Single-Payer System With Committee To Study Its Feasibility For State: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the formation of the Healthy California For All Commission, a 17-person body that will begin meeting in January to look into ways to expand health coverage, including, but not limited to, a single-payer model. Members include the head of the Department of Health Care Services, which administers Medi-Cal, the chairmen of health committees in the state Senate and Assembly, the executive director of the health insurance exchange Covered California, as well as academics and health advocates. Newsom said the commission will look into national health insurance programs in other countries, including Canada and Germany, and consider what might work in California. Read more from Catherine Ho of The San Francisco Chronicle.

Bucking National Trend, Covered California Sees Sizable Jump In Enrollments From Last Year: As of Monday, about 230,000 people had newly enrolled in coverage through Covered California, the state’s insurance marketplace, a roughly 16 percent increase from this time last year. To encourage more sign-ups, this year’s state budget created new subsidies for people making up to 600 percent of the poverty level, about $75,000 for an individual or $154,500 for a family of four, who buy insurance on the marketplace. Enrolling more healthy people in coverage to offset costs to care for sick people has resulted in a healthier pool in Covered California compared to the federal insurance marketplace, Covered California Director Peter Lee said. Read more from Sophia Bollag of the Sacramento Bee.

