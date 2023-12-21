Herbicide Linked to Parkinson's Is Subject of Lawsuits: Paraquat is banned in at least 58 countries — including China and Switzerland — due to its toxicity, yet it continues to be a popular herbicide in California and other parts of the United States. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

'Hero' Veterinarian Awarded 90K Grant: A San Diego veterinarian who runs a nonprofit that cares for the pets of homeless people — work that earned him recognition as CNN’s 2023 Hero of the Year — received a $90,000 grant from the San Diego Foundation, officials announced Wednesday. Read more from the San Diego Union Tribune.

