Kaiser Wants To Replace Its San Jose Hospital: Oakland-based Kaiser Permanente has proposed a project that would demolish its existing San Jose Medical Center, which was built in 1974, and construct a new 685,000-square-foot hospital, utility plant, and parking structure. The existing hospital would maintain function at full capacity as the new hospital is being built. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review and The Mercury News.

San Francisco Might Test Welfare Recipients For Drug Use: Voters appear poised to pass a ballot measure Tuesday that would mandate drug screening for recipients of public benefits. Read more from the Wall Street Journal.

