Frustrated Over Restrictions, Californians Lash Out At One Another : So far during the pandemic, Californians have focused their anger at the president, governor and county health officials. But now, in the early days of another shutdown, they are turning on each other like never before. “I’m angry with people that refuse to protect others,” said Dee Lescault, a hair salon owner in Costa Mesa. “They’re being selfish and ignorant.” But Bahre Freeman, a personal trainer in Manhattan Beach, said he is upset with “cookie-cutter responses” to the coronavirus that he says punish everyone. “I don’t want to kill your grandma. I don’t want to kill my mom,” he said. But “everyone is under this notion that they’re doing this” — shutdown orders and mask mandates — “to save us. But they’re not looking at the long picture. The long picture is that small businesses will close.” Read more from Brittny Mejia, Maria L. La Ganga and Sonali Kohli of the Los Angeles Times.

L.A.’s Black And Latino Students Didn’t Fare Nearly As Well As Others Online, District Records Show : As schools across the state struggle to decide whether to reopen, a first-of-its-kind report by the Los Angeles Unified School District shows that more than 50,000 Black and Latino middle and high school students did not regularly participate in the school system’s main platform for virtual classrooms after campuses closed in March. The report shows participation rates between 10 and 20 percentage points lower than their white and Asian peers. Read more from Paloma Esquivel and Howard Blume of the Los Angeles Times .

Coronavirus

Los Angeles Times: Next Two Weeks Critical For California As Coronavirus Rages Unchecked Around State

The next two weeks are shaping up to be critical for California as officials wait to see if the sweeping restrictions imposed in late June and July show any signs of slowing the rapid spread of coronavirus in communities across the state. This week was marked by a series of grim milestones as California shattered a one-day record for new coronavirus cases — more than 11,000 on Tuesday — as well as rising infection rates and growing numbers of hospitalizations. Because the coronavirus can take weeks to incubate, much of the current surge is still tied to people exposed to the virus in June, as counties rapidly reopened the economy and many returned to old but now dangerous routines such as bar-hopping and attending parties and other social events. Many also returned to workplaces that didn’t implement new safety protocols. (Lin II and Dolan, 7/16)

Bay Area News Group: More Bay Area Counties Appear Headed For State Coronavirus Watch List

For the first time, the entire Bay Area could soon be on California’s coronavirus watch list — an ominous trend that can trigger new restrictions and business closures. According to a Bay Area News Group data analysis, every county in the region has now crossed the state threshold for elevated disease transmission, meaning they are reporting 10 coronavirus cases for every 10,000 residents. Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Francisco counties all recently crossed the closely watched threshold for new cases. Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Solano had all already topped it in recent weeks. (Deruy, 7/16)

Sacramento Bee: UC Health In California Builds Coronavirus Patient Database

The University of California Health has gathered information on all COVID-19 patients treated at its five academic health systems into one secure database that UC researchers can study to quickly advance new theories and potential treatments. The database contains more than 460 million pieces of information, all stripped of details that could identify a single patient, as federal law requires. Researchers will be able to see things such as medication orders, blood sugar and other test results, admission details, discharge details, COVID test results, vital signs, race, ethnicity, and sex of the patients. (Anderson, 7/16)

Bay Area News Group: Bay Area's Sleuth Finds Fake COVID-19 And Other Research Images

To the untrained eye, the photo of a sliced rodent brain looks like a piece of Melba toast, with crusty scattered crumbs that seem utterly random. But Elisabeth Bik sees something else: tiny patterns in the crust that are oddly repetitive — created, it appears, by Photoshop. Bik’s discovery — while reading research papers on a Friday night at the dining table of her South Bay home — further heightened suspicions about the integrity of Illinois surgeon Sapan Desai, who after publishing the “Melba toast” research paper about rodent ears in 2005 went on to co-author a troubling study about hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug hyped by President Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19. (Krieger, 7/16)

Fresno Bee: FEMA Teams To Fresno, Visalia To Relieve Coronavirus Burden

Hospitalizations of patients diagnosed with coronavirus disease continue to rise in Fresno County and the central San Joaquin Valley, spurring the arrival of federal medical teams. The increasing number of cases also is boosting the anticipation by emergency management leaders that they may need to activate a makeshift field hospital that’s in standby mode at the Fresno Convention Center. (Sheehan, 7/16)

San Francisco Chronicle: Here’s What Happens If Bay Area Hospitals Run Out Of Space, And How Close They Are To Capacity Right Now

As coronavirus cases fill hospital beds in record numbers across the Bay Area, health care and government leaders warn that a continued surge could edge facilities close to capacity. For now, regional hospitals say they remain in a stable place and are able to manage the influx of patients. But that could change, in a dramatic way. (Moench, 7/15)

San Francisco Chronicle: Confused About New Restrictions In Bay Area? Here’s The Latest On Reopening In Each County

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, most of the Bay Area was in sync with shelter-in-place and other health mandates. Then as counties began reopening, they took divergent paths, especially smaller areas and those with fewer cases. But a virus surge statewide has led some counties to halt or even reverse their reopening plans. And on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a sweeping measure ordering the indefinite, immediate statewide closure of indoor restaurants, movie theaters and wineries, and both indoor and outdoor bars. (Hwang, 7/15)

San Francisco Chronicle: Have We Reopened Too Soon? Bay Area Food Community Weighs In

The Bay Area has been slowly lifting social distancing restrictions on businesses and gathering places, though the full reopening of restaurants has garnered a mixed reaction. Some diners are excited to get out again, while for many others, the prospect of eating next to strangers sparks a great deal of anxiety. Reactions among restaurant owners and workers is similarly mixed, with some eager to get back to work and others decrying the systemic failures that led them to a “lose-lose situation.” (Ho, 7/17)

Bay Area News Group: As California Rolls Back Reopening, Key Question Looms: Will It Be Enough?

New questions loom over California now that bars and dining rooms have once again closed their doors and most of the state no longer can go to the gym or get a haircut: Will this reversal of reopening be enough? Or will California need to make a full retreat into lockdown if it wants to stop the surge of new coronavirus cases and deaths? As Californians grappled with losing freedoms that in some cases they only very recently had regained, epidemiologists said Wednesday the answer likely will depend on where you are. (Savidge, 7/15)