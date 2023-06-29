Hate Crime Rises 20% In California: Attorney Gen. Rob Bonta has released a report showing hate crime rose 20% in California last year, with the biggest jump in crimes involving sexual orientation bias. Read more from Times of San Diego, AP, and LA Daily News.

San Diego Finalizes Homeless Camping Ban: The San Diego City Council voted 5-4 Tuesday to finalize the city’s controversial new ban on homeless encampments on public property — a ban that critics say criminalizes homelessness and severe poverty. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

