California Notches Win Against Deadly ‘Ghost Guns’: Three manufacturers of “ghost guns,” the self-built, largely untraceable firearms used in an increasing number of deadly shootings, have agreed to stop making or selling those guns in California and will pay the state $675,000 in civil penalties, officials announced Wednesday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Alameda Halts Climate Experiment Over Health Concerns: A climate experiment in Alameda involving spraying sea salt particles into the air won't be resumed after a unanimous vote by the city council. Some at the meeting expressed concerns over health risks despite an earlier report that found none. Read more from Bay Area News Group and CBS News.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.