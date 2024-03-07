A court expert reported that California prisons continue to lag on 14 of 15 suicide prevention measures, and even regressed in some areas. The state could face more than $40 million in fines after a federal judge warned more than a year ago that she would impose penalties for each violation. (Don Thompson, 3/8 )

Kaiser Permanente, John Muir Health Among Those Hit In Cyberattack: Kaiser Permanente and John Muir Health are among the providers affected by a cyberattack on Change Healthcare. Some Kaiser members seeking to get their prescription at a retail pharmacy may experience delays. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

Support For Prop. 1 Loses Momentum: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $6.4 billion plan to bring thousands of homeless people off the streets and into treatment appeared to be on life support Wednesday. Votes in favor of the measure hovered just over 50% as mail-in ballots were still being counted. It needs a simple majority to pass. Read more from Bay Area News Group and CapRadio .

Becker's Hospital Review: Hospitals Are 'Failing Children With Sickle Cell Anemia,' Study Finds Research has emerged from experts at Children's Hospital Los Angeles revealing gaps in preventative care for children with sickle cell anemia, according to a March 6 news release. Children with the inherited disorder are more prone to stroke and catching severe infections. Despite that, only 50% of children between ages 2 and 15 with the disorder are given annual transcranial Doppler ultrasounds, which are used to identify conditions that affect blood flow to the brain. Additionally, only 20% of children up to age 5 are prescribed preventative antibiotics to prevent infection, according to the study, which was published March 6 in Pediatrics. (Hollowell, 3/6)

Becker's Hospital Review: Dignity Health Hospital Grants $270K To 3 Local Nonprofits Los Angeles-based Dignity Health-California Hospital Medical Center provided three regional nonprofits with $270,000 in community grants via Dignity's Community Health Improvement Grants program. Each year, these grants allow local nonprofits to support the health and human functions of their communities with programs that address mental health, homelessness, human trafficking and more. (Falvey, 3/6)

KQED: Bay Area Psychiatry Resident Pushes For Hospital Safety After Violent Attack When Dani Golomb started her shift on Sept. 5, 2020, she had no idea that she’d be beaten, dragged and knocked unconscious. Like usual, the psychiatry resident reported to an inpatient unit at California Pacific Medical Center at 8 a.m. The hospital was extending one patient’s legal hold, and it fell on Golomb to deliver the news. “Most of the patients we’re seeing are San Francisco’s sickest,” Golomb said, referring to what health care workers call “5150s,” a California legal code that allows people experiencing a mental health crisis to be involuntarily committed for 72 hours if they are a danger to others or themselves. (Stark, 3/7)

CalMatters: Using AI To Prevent Homelessness In California You’ve likely heard about AI powering driverless cars, writing term papers and creating unsettling deep fakes. Can that same technology also prevent people from becoming homeless? That’s what Los Angeles County is trying to find out. Officials there are using AI technology to predict who in the county is most likely to lose their housing — and then stepping in to help those people with their rent, utility bills, car payments and more. (Kendall, 3/6)

Los Angeles Times: A Report Critical Of L.A.'s Anti-Camping Law Sets Off A Furor In City Hall In the final days before Tuesday’s municipal election, a leaked report purportedly exposing systemic failures of Los Angeles city’s anti-camping law reignited a heated debate among the law’s supporters and opponents on the City Council. The report, prepared in November by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, said only a small fraction of homeless people who were relocated from encampments had obtained permanent housing — and that hundreds simply moved back, in some cases more than were initially there. (Smith, Vives and Zahniser, 3/7)

State of the Union Address

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the federal Medicare program should negotiate prices for at least 50 prescription drugs each year, up from the current target of 20 medicines. That’s one of several new health-care policy proposals that Biden will outline during his State of the Union address Thursday, according to a fact sheet released by the White House on Wednesday. (Constantino, 3/6)

President Biden will use Thursday night's State of the Union address to again claim credit for lowering Americans' drug costs — something the public just isn't willing to concede. (Reed and Goldman, 3/7)

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients told Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep on Wednesday that Biden's speech will also highlight his agenda for a potential second term. "Lowering costs, continuing to make people's lives better by investing in childcare, eldercare, paid family and medical leave, continued progress on student debt," Zients said, listing a few. "But I think importantly, the president is also going to call for restoring Roe v. Wade and giving women freedom over their healthcare. And he'll talk about protecting, not taking away, freedoms in other areas, as well as voting rights." But Zients also acknowledged that restoring Roe is one of many objectives that the president can't accomplish without Congress. (Treisman, 3/7)

Ahead of Biden’s election-year State of the Union address to Congress, here’s a look at the data behind some of the topics and policies he could bring up. (Matthews and Choi, 3/7)

Elizabeth Carr entered the world as a 5-pound, 12-ounce earthquake, making medical history and unleashing furious controversy in 1981 as the first American conceived in a lab. Born in Norfolk with a “Nova” documentary crew in the delivery room and armed guards in the hall, America’s first IVF baby is 42 today and no longer a novelty. But Carr still stands as potent symbol of that now-commonplace — but newly threatened — way to make a baby. And that’s why Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) has invited Carr to be his guest at Thursday’s State of the Union address. (Vozzella, 3/6)