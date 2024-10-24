OC Official Pleads Guilty, Resigns Over Covid-Relief Scheme: Orange County First District Supervisor Andrew Do agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery in federal court relating to a scheme involving Viet America Society and the embezzlement of millions in covid-relief funds. He resigned Tuesday from the Board of Supervisors. Read more from The Mercury News.

San Diego CARE Court Gets Off To ‘Unequivocally Positive’ Start: San Diego County received 209 CARE Court petitions in its first year of operation with 71 people choosing to create agreements that delineate the treatments and other resources needed to address their severe mental illness. Only a very narrow group of people qualify for the program. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.