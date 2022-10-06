‘This Bureaucracy Has Really Tested My Patience,’ Breed Says: San Francisco Mayor London Breed pledged Wednesday to crack down on drug dealing and “unacceptable” public drug use. Breed also said San Francisco needs the ability to more easily place residents with mental illness in restrictive conservatorships, with less red tape, to ease its homelessness crisis. Read more from KQED and the San Francisco Chronicle.

In related news —

S.F. Rehab Programs On Brink Of Closing: Some of San Francisco’s sorely needed residential treatment programs for people with substance abuse disorder could soon close because of financial turmoil at the organization that runs them. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.