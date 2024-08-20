‘I Will Never Forget When Kamala Harris Called Me After My Parents Died’: Recalling the loss of his parents to covid, U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California, painted a stark comparison between former president Donald Trump’s approach to the pandemic and that of the Biden-Harris administration as he delivered an emotional address at the Democratic National Convention on Monday. Read more from The Orange County Register. Scroll down for more news about the convention.

Oakland Public Schools Didn’t Disclose High Lead Counts In Water: Nearly 200 water faucets in Oakland public schools had levels of lead that exceeded district standards, sparking outrage among staff who criticized district officials this week for failing to immediately notify school communities about results found earlier this summer and spring. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and The Oaklandside.

