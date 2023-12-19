California’s New Gun Law Requires Check Of Social Media Posts: Anyone seeking a concealed weapon permit in California faces new hurdles and a more costly application beginning Jan. 1. The new law requires a more rigorous background investigation, including additional references and a check of the applicant’s social media posts. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

In other news about social media —

San Mateo County School District Sues Social Media Firms: A school district in San Mateo County has joined the parade of lawsuits accusing Facebook, Instagram, Google, and other social media platforms of designing their systems to addict youngsters and "to deliver harmful content to youth.” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

