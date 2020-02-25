Good morning! Here are your top California health stories for the day.

California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom Hints Her Husband’s Administration Is Hearing Anti-Vaccination Advocates’ Concerns: California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom told anti-vaccine protesters rallying outside her Sacramento-area home that her husband’s administration is looking into their concerns about California’s new laws limiting who can be exempted from shots required for school, while also saying she believes there needs to be more dialog about whether some immunizations are unnecessary. Siebel Newsom said the head of the California Health and Human Services Agency, Dr. Mark Ghaly, who oversees the public health department tasked with implementing the new laws, is “talking to integrative and functional medicine doctors who understand this.” A spokesman for the governor said the laws signed by Newsom last year are the official position of the administration. Read more from Melody Gutierrez of the Los Angeles Times.

In related news from the Los Angeles Times: New California School Vaccine Rules Have Left Nurses, Doctors And Parents Confused

Costa Mesa Slammed By Federal, State Officials For Attempting To Block Transfer For Coronavirus Patients: Dozens of people under mandatory quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield will not be allowed to be transferred to a facility in the Orange County city of Costa Mesa — at least for the next week, a federal judge decided Monday. U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton extended a temporary restraining order she issued Friday, in which she sided with Costa Mesa officials seeking to block the transfer over worries it might put local residents at risk of infection of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The order is in place until Monday. Staton said she would not make a decision in the city’s lawsuit based on people’s fears, but was also critical of state and federal officials for not doing more to allay people’s concerns.

Federal defendants named in the city’s filing Friday — including the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Defense, Air Force and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — said the city overstepped its bounds by interfering in the agencies’ handling of a public health crisis. The city also named as defendants the state of California and its Office of Emergency Services and Department of General Services, and the Fairview Developmental Center, which is state-owned. “Fear of COVID-19 does not justify such unprecedented intrusion into federal quarantine decisions by the specialized agencies responsible for this area,” the filing said.

Read more from Faith E. Pinho and Hillary Davis of the Los Angeles Times; Catherine Ho of the San Francisco Chronicle; and Jeff Row and Yasmeen Abutaleb of The Washington Post.

