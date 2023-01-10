Storms Stress Public Safety, Hospital Preparedness: As the dangerous onslaught of extreme weather continues to batter California, regional news outlets like the San Francisco Chronicle, The Fresno Bee, Bay Area News Group, The Modesto Bee, and others are logging the latest news on efforts to keep people safe.

Layoffs Hit California Health Companies: Fate Therapeutics, a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company, is laying off more than half of its workforce and ending a key collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. And Carbon Health, a San Francisco company that provides urgent and primary care through clinics in California and elsewhere, will lay off more than 250 people, the San Francisco Chronicle writes.