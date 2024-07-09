New Wellness Campus Taking Shape: The nonprofit Mentis next year will open a 13,000-square-foot campus in Napa that will serve as a hub for mental health resources as it expands and centralizes services. Read more in The Press Democrat.

Public Warned Of Possible Measles Exposure: Santa Clara County health officials report that an adult with measles might have exposed others to the virus. The person flew out of San Jose Mineta International Airport aboard a Southwest Airlines flight on July 2 and visited two restaurants while infectious. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and Bay Area News Group.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.