States Agree To New $7.4 Billion Purdue Pharma Opioid Settlement: California will receive up to $440 million to fund addiction treatment and other services under a nationwide settlement agreement announced Monday with Purdue Pharma, the company responsible for inventing, manufacturing and marketing the highly addictive opioid OxyContin. Read more from KQED.

New Health Care-Related Laws Are Starting Soon: Beginning July 1, several California laws will go into effect that could affect your health, including changes to fertility treatment coverage, the CARE Act, special needs education, suicide prevention, and more. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

