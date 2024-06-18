Mpox Cases Spike in Los Angeles County: Alarmed after 10 more cases are reported in the last two weeks, officials advise anyone who shows symptoms to seek medical attention. Read more in the Los Angeles Times.

Smartphones Don’t Belong In Schools, Newsom Says: Citing the Biden administration’s warning that “social media is harming the mental health of our youth,” Gov. Gavin Newsom vowed to severely restrict the use of smartphones during the school day. He wants restrictions passed before the legislative session ends in August. Read more from Politico.

Note to readers: California Healthline's Daily Edition will not be published tomorrow, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. Look for it again in your inbox Thursday.

