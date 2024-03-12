The Biden Administration

Modern Healthcare: Biden’s Budget Includes Health Cybersecurity, Insurance Subsidies The White House released its fiscal 2025 budget blueprint Monday, and its healthcare provisions are very much as President Joe Biden previewed them during his State of the Union address last week. The Health and Human Services Department budget request offers more detail about Biden's plans, including how his administration wants to respond to cyberattacks such as the one that has crippled UnitedHealth Group unit Change Healthcare for nearly three weeks. (McAuliff, 3/11)

The Washington Post: Full Transcript Of Biden’s Special Counsel Interview Paints Nuanced Portrait

President Biden was in the early stages of his interview with special counsel Robert Hur when the topic of Beau Biden came up — initially with Biden raising it and later as Biden was attempting to get his chronological bearings and wondered aloud when, exactly, it was that his son died. “What month did Beau die? Oh God, May 30,” he said, naming the correct day, according to a transcript of the exchange reviewed by The Washington Post. Two others in the room chimed in with the year, and Biden questioned, “Was it 2015 when he died?” Not long after the exchange, Hur suggested they consider taking a brief break. “No,” Biden responded, before launching into a long explanation of Beau’s death and its impact on him deciding not to run for president in 2016. “Let me just keep going to get it done.” (Viser, 3/12)