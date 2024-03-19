Opponents Of Prop. 1 Withdraw Their Concession: On March 12 — a week after primary day — opponents of Proposition 1 waved the white flag, conceding that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mental health ballot measure would likely pass. But they backtracked Monday, calling Newsom’s efforts to save rejected ballots “a sleazy echo of Bush versus Gore.” Read more from CalMatters.

Nurses Wary Of Hospital Merger: Nurses at UCSF, St. Mary’s Medical Center, and Saint Francis Memorial Hospital are pressing UCSF — which is slated to complete a $100 million acquisition of the two community hospitals by June — for detailed answers about how UCSF will maintain critical patient services and preserve staffing once the deal is complete. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

