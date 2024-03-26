Whooping Cough Surge Hits Bay Area: As of Monday, the Marin public health division reported 93 cases overall since mid-December, including 65 at the high school, said Lindsey Termini, a public health nurse for the county. Read more from the East Bay Times.

What Makes Los Angeles County Jails So Deadly? Though the number of people in the county’s lockups is roughly a third less than a decade ago, the annual death rate has more than doubled in that time frame. Suicides are slightly down after a sharp spike in 2021, but natural deaths are up, killings are up, and overdoses are way up. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

