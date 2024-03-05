Homeless Camping Ban Goes Before US Supreme Court: In a case that could redefine cities' ability to respond to homelessness, the Biden administration told the Supreme Court on Monday that it shouldn’t be a crime to be homeless — but that the government should have “substantial latitude to craft measures regulating sleeping or camping in public.” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

State Lawmaker Proposes Longer Psychiatric Hospital Stays For Violent Offenders: People with severe mental illness who commit violent crimes could be kept in state psychiatric hospitals longer to allow the state to better plan for continued treatment after their release under a bill by a San Francisco lawmaker. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.