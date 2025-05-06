In recent weeks, Social Security has been plagued by problems related to technology, system errors, and even the marking of living people as dead. (Darius Tahir, 5/6)

LA County Declares Communitywide Hepatitis A Outbreak: Los Angeles County has declared a communitywide outbreak of hepatitis A, a highly contagious viral disease that can lead to lasting liver damage or even death. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

Funding and Research Cuts

San Francisco Chronicle: California Joins 19 States In Trying To Stop Kennedy

As President Donald Trump’s secretary of health and human services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promised to “make America healthy again.” But his massive budget cuts, staff reductions and termination of vital programs is doing just the opposite, California and 19 other states said in a lawsuit Monday. (Egelko, 5/5)

Bay Area News Group: Bay Area Governments Join Lawsuit Against Trump's Homeless Fund Conditions

Santa Clara County and San Francisco, along with seven other local governments, are asking a federal judge to block the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from placing “unlawful” conditions on federal funds — stipulations that could put millions of dollars to address homelessness at risk. (Hase, 5/5)

San Francisco Chronicle: Trump, Musk Budget Reductions Take Aim At Newsom’s Volunteer Program

The scattershot, short-sighted and poorly-conceived cuts by the President Trump and Elon Musk-directed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) aren’t just hitting the unelected government bureaucrats hated by MAGA world. They are also affecting people like Alfanzo Rodriguez, a $1,000 a month worker who helps kids struggling to get by in East Oakland. Last week, DOGE cut $400 million from AmeriCorps, the national volunteer program that connects young adults to volunteer opportunities in poor neighborhoods. That reduction will include $60 million in federal funds for California’s nationally emulated volunteer programs, California Service Corps. They are people who are helping out in classrooms and food banks, and are planting trees and distributing relief supplies to state wildfire victims. The largely unseen work that is integral to communities across the state. (Garofoli, 5/6)

San Francisco Chronicle: For LGBT Nonprofits, Trump’s Orders Target Their Very Existence

The Los Angeles LGBT Center describes itself as the world’s largest provider of services to the LGBTQ community, with more than 500,000 client visits a year. But under President Donald Trump, the organization is being forced to confront an existential crisis: either stop serving transgender people or lose its federal funding. Los Angeles LGBT “has been told it must remove terms like ‘LGBT’ (which is in the organization’s name), ‘queer,’ ‘trans’ and ‘transgender’ from its materials” or forfeit its $2.25 million grant from the U.S. Office of Family Violence and Prevention Services, lawyers for the group and others targeted by the administration have told a federal judge as part of an ongoing lawsuit in Oakland. (Egelko, 5/6)

Berkeleyside: 9 Berkeley Nonprofits Trump’s Federal Funding Cuts Have Affected

Berkeley nonprofits that feed, clothe, house and provide myriad services and advocacy for underserved, homeless and immigrant communities, those that address environmental justice and arts organizations like Berkeley Rep are bracing for the effects of recent slashes made to the federal budget by President Donald Trump’s administration. (Furio, 5/5)

Times of San Diego: Trump Cuts Threaten Head Start Program Serving Thousands Of Kids

An early childhood education program serving thousands of San Diego children is at risk due to a Trump administration budget proposal to cut it entirely.Episcopal Community Services Head Start Early Childhood Education provides support for early education, health, and services for preschool children. If funding is reduced, the nonprofit agency would lose $24 million, impacting over 300 employees and limiting service to 200 slots compared to 1,300, according to Rosa Cabrera-Jaime, director of early education and family services at ESC. (Gabir, 5/5)

Capital & Main: How Did Farmers Respond When The Trump Administration Suddenly Stopped Paying Them To Help Feed Needy Californians?

Every year brings its own unique challenges for California farmers: water shortages, fires, finding laborers to do the work, bureaucrats in Sacramento adding new requirements and fees, and more. But the second term of President Donald Trump has made this year very different. (Sánchez-Tello, 5/5)

NPR: Trump Restricts Funding For Controversial 'Gain-Of-Function' Research

President Trump issued an executive order Monday restricting federal funding for research that involves a controversial field of scientific study known as "gain-of-function" research. The research, which is also known as "dual-use" research, involves experimenting with viruses and other pathogens that have the potential to trigger a pandemic. Those studies could discover how infectious agents might become more transmissible or make people sicker. (Stein, 5/5)