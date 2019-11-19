Good morning! A new report finds that more than 72,000 children in California could suffer long-lasting health consequences if DACA is repealed. More on that below, but first here are your other top California health stories for the day.

California Joins Ranks Of Those Suing Juul Over Marketing Tactics: California and Los Angeles County officials announced a lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc. on Monday, alleging the vaping brand targeted young people through advertising and failed to give warnings about health risks posed by using e-cigarettes with nicotine. Although the state bars sales of the devices to people younger than 21, the lawsuit alleges electronic cigarette firms made products with nicotine that appealed to young smokers by marketing flavors such as mango, cool mint, crème brûlée and cucumber. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said on Monday that Juul "targeted underage Californians with its marketing and sales practices," and is engaging in business practices that are "endangering lives, especially of our children." And Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said that Juul’s decision to stop selling some flavored vaping products has come “too late.” Read more from Patrick McGreevy of the Los Angeles Times; Chris Kirkham of Reuters; Andrew Sheeler of the Sacramento Bee; and Nicole Hayden and Melissa Daniels of the Palm Springs Desert Sun.

Single-Payer Promises Were Hallmark Of Newsom’s Campaign. Can 2020 Candidates Learn Lessons From Him?: As governor, Gavin Newsom’s health care program has been more incremental than promised on the campaign trail, annoying some allies in the single-payer movement while winning some unexpected praise from industry groups. But he also may have found something larger than his own agenda: A health care path that builds on past successes, enacts fresh reforms and may eventually lead to a single-payer system — without the political earthquake that so many predict under other “Medicare for All” type plans. “This is the signature issue of the progressive left, and it’s absolutely driven by what’s happening in California,” said Doug Herman, a Democratic strategist based in Los Angeles, who attests to the appeal of single-payer as an issue. “‘Medicare for All’ could help Bernie [Sanders] and Elizabeth [Warren] in the Democratic primary the same way it helped Gavin Newsom win the primary in California. But the deeper you go, the harder it is to explain how you’re going to pay for it.” Read more from Angela Hart of Politico.

