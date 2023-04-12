Petaluma Valley Hospital Will Stop Delivering Babies: Providence announced Tuesday that it will cease delivering babies at the popular Petaluma Valley Hospital birth center on May 1. The health care giant said the hospital’s Family Birth Center did not have the necessary staffing and resources to continue functioning safely. Read more from The Press Democrat. Keep scrolling for more news about hospital closures.

Palomar RNs Will Receive Incentive Payments: Palomar Health is offering its current and future registered nurses incentive payments of up to $100,000 that will be awarded “over a three-year commitment period,” the North County medical provider announced this week. Read more from The San Diego-Union Tribune.

