Batten Tapped As Chief Medical Officer For LA28: Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai has appointed Casey Batten, MD, as chief medical officer for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. Dr. Batten, a sports medicine specialist at the health system, will oversee all aspects of medical planning and care delivery for the Los Angeles Games. He will also sit on the International Olympic Committee’s Medical and Scientific Commission. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

Feds To Investigate Homelessness Funds For Potential Corruption: Bill Essayli, the newly appointed U.S. attorney for Los Angeles and surrounding areas, on Tuesday announced the formation of a criminal task force to investigate potential fraud and corruption involving local homelessness funds, saying there will be arrests if federal laws have been broken. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more on the homelessness crisis.

