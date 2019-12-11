Good morning! Here are your top California health stories for the day.

Anti-Vaccination Advocates Throw In Towel Over Ballot Initiative To Roll Back New Exemption Rules: The organizers, Denise Aguilar, Heidi Munoz Gleisner and Tara Thornton did not gather enough signatures for the initiative to qualify for the 2020 ballot. SB 276 empowers the state to investigate doctors who grant more than five medical exemptions in a school year, as well as schools with vaccination rates lower than 95 percent. SB 714 allows children with existing medical exemptions to continue not getting vaccinated until their next immunization requirement, unless that exemption was granted by a doctor disciplined by the state medical board. The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) said that SB 276 is intended to close a “loophole” in state law that allowed “unscrupulous physicians” to sell medical exemptions to parents. Read more from Andrew Sheeler of the Sacramento Bee.

Following Bernard Tyson’s Unexpected Death, Kaiser Permanente Names New CEO: Gregory Adams has been serving as the interim chairman and CEO since Tyson’s death Nov. 10, and prior to that he was an executive vice president and group president, working closely with Tyson for many years. He joined Kaiser in 1999. “Kaiser Permanente will continue to move forward together to deliver on our mission: providing high-quality, affordable health care services, improving the health of our members and the communities we serve, and transforming American health and health care,” Adams said. Kaiser has typically promoted within, with previous CEOs having risen up in management ranks for decades before being tapped for the top leadership position. Read more from Catherine Ho of The San Francisco Chronicle.

State Panel Mulls Whether THC Products Should Be Declared Risk To Pregnant Warning, Carrying A Warning: Studies have indicated that a rising number of mothers-to-be have turned to marijuana products for relief from morning sickness and headaches, though it’s effectiveness has not been backed by science. Cannabis industry officials say too little sound research is available on THC to support such a move and warn that it could make marijuana companies a target for lawsuits with unverified claims of injuries from pot use during pregnancy. “That seems like an open-ended checkbook. How do we defend ourselves?” said Los Angeles dispensary owner Jerred Kiloh, who heads the United Cannabis Business Association, an industry group. The meeting Wednesday of the obscure state Developmental and Reproductive Toxicant Identification Committee in Sacramento will focus on whether THC causes “reproductive toxicity.” The panel is made up of scientists appointed by the governor. Read more from Michael R. Blood of The Associated Press.

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.